Antonio Valencia makes big claim on Moises Caicedo amid Manchester United interest



Manchester United have been urged to sign Moises Caicedo by former player Antonio Valencia after the midfielder’s excellent form for club and country.

The 20-year-old Ecuadorian had praise heaped upon him by his compatriot in a La Radio Redonda interview.

“I hope Moisés Caicedo can go to a big team in England, he is a humble boy, he was born to be great and I hope he can come to #ManchesterUnited ”

(Translated by Twitter)

The Brighton and Hove Albion player has impressed since his move from Independiente del Valle.

United were mooted to be interested in signing Caicedo directly from the Ecuadorian league but encountered issues dealing with third parties and may have had concerns over the player’s ability to adapt to the Premier League.

Those concerns have been dashed by the midfielder’s performances in England, with Caicedo even registering his first Premier League goal against Man United last season.

He has become a key player for Brighton, putting in an incredible performance at Old Trafford on the opening day of the season.

In that match, Caicedo registered four tackles, three interceptions, and eight duels won, as he shut down United’s attempts to play through midfield on their way to a 2-1 defeat.

The aftermath saw United linked with a big-money move for the Ecuadorian, although the Red Devils opted to sign Real Madrid’s Casemiro instead to reinforce their engine room.

However there is certainly room for another midfielder in Erik ten Hag’s squad and Caicedo’s energy and dynamism could be a huge boost for a side that still lack options in the centre of the pitch.

A January scramble is on the cards, with Chelsea and Liverpool both interested.

But Manchester United may still be favourites to land the star, given Caicedo has previously declared it his “dream” to play for the Red Devils.

