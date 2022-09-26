Christian Eriksen’s incredible game by number after Didier Deschamps comments



Christian Eriksen put on an incredible display in Denmark’s Nations League match against favourites France.

The underdogs managed a 2-0 upset, with Manchester United’s summer signing at the heart of a heroic performance.

Eriksen had a remarkable 80 touches according to Statman Dave and certainly made the most of his time on the ball.

He boasts a 100% dribble success rate, retaining the ball expertly despite coming up against an energetic French midfield that contained Real Madrid’s €130m pair Aurelian Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga.

Eriksen even managed an 84% passing success rate, despite his role as the creative hub of the Danish side in getting the ball forward.

That creativity saw him play eight key passes, creating a goalscoring opportunity roughly every eleven minutes.

He even got his boots dirty, with four duels won on the deck as Denmark held on for a clean sheet against the current World Cup holders.

Christian Eriksen’s game by numbers vs. France: 100% dribbles completed

84% pass accuracy

80 touches

9/16 crosses completed

8 key passes

4/7 ground duels won

2/3 long balls completed Absolute genius. 🎩 pic.twitter.com/fKaSh4h7tI — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) September 25, 2022

Prior to the match, France head coach Didier Deschamps had praise for the playmaker:

“There is an attacking player who even surprised me, and not just because of what had happened that could have been dramatic for him, and obviously it’s Christian Eriksen.

“But the ability that he shows with his club in the position he plays, because he has always been someone who has a remarkable technical ability.

“But to play so frequently for his club in the midfield, to see the volume of games he plays, this ability even to recover is impressive. And he has always had the ability to score goals, to make other players score – he has always had that.”

He will surely be even more impressed following Eriksen’s fantastic showing yesterday.

Eriksen won the Manchester United September Player of the Month award and has become a key player at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag will certainly hope his form continues as the Red Devils take on Manchester City on Sunday.

