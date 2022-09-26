Fabrizio Romano: Diogo Dalot is a key player in Erik ten Hag’s future plans

Manchester United are looking to extend Diogo Dalot’s contract.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Portuguese is fundamental to Erik ten Hag’s plans and the club are looking at triggering a one-year extension.

“There is an option to extend Diogo Dalot’s contract for one more season.”

“There is a good relationship between Dalot’s camp and Man United, but it will take some time to offer a new deal due to the World Cup.”

The 23-year-old’s future at United seemed bleak under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who preferred playing Aaron Wan-Bissaka instead.

Romano claims many clubs were interested in signing Dalot in the summer of 2021 – Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan.

However, the 23 year old decided to stay and fight for his place at United.

“Summer 2021, Dortmund and Atletico Madrid, also AC Milan were really pushed to sign Diogo Dalot. But Manchester United said No — Dalot wanted to STAY and wanted to fight for his place in Manchester United.”

Dalot has been one of United’s standout players this season.

Not only has his defensive positioning improved drastically, but also his passing.

Dalot is crucial to Ten Hag’s build-up from the back and is one of United’s best ball progressing players.

Fans will be hoping that he can carry his performances towards the busy part of the season.