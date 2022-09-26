Juventus on red alert over Manchester United’s David de Gea decision



Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea is a transfer target for Juventus according to reports from Italy.

Calcio Mercato has suggested that The Old Lady are looking to replace Wojciech Szczęsny with the Spaniard next summer.

The Poland number one’s contract is due to expire in 2024 and Juventus could look to replace him a year early.

De Gea’s deal expires at the end of the current season, although United do have an option to extend it for a further twelve months.

However, according to The Telegraph the Red Devils are hesitant to take that option.

The shot-stopper’s mammoth wages make him the highest earning goalkeeper in world football, and the highest earning Spaniard to boot.

His performances this season have been less than convincing, particularly against the backdrop of a manager with a history of specific demands on his man between the sticks.

Erik ten Hag typically likes his team to be comfortable in playing out from the back, and De Gea’s distribution leaves a lot to be desired.

During his time at Ajax, Ten Hag also sought to play with a high defensive line to support an intense pressing game.

He has been unable to translate those principles at Old Trafford, in part due to De Gea’s reticence in coming off his line.

Put all those factors together and it seems to be only a matter of time before the longest-serving member of the current United squad is replaced.

Juventus love a free transfer and would be able to offer De Gea a competitive salary, as well as the chance to link up with Paul Pogba again.

The Bianconeri signed the Frenchman on a free transfer last summer, so have priors for picking up big-money stars from Man United.

Should De Gea move on, United could look to Atletico Madrid’s Jan Oblak as a replacement.

