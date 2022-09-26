Ralf Rangnick urged Manchester United to sign Armel Bella-Kotchap



Manchester United were reportedly interested in signing Armel Bella-Kotchap before he moved to Southampton.

According to Caught Offside, United were one of the clubs keeping a tab on the 20 year old.

Former interim manager Ralf Rangnick was said to be a big admirer of the German centre back.

Sun’s previous report mentions how Rangnick recommended Bella-Kotchap’s name to United.

His list included highly-rated players like Florian Wirtz, Luca Netz and Eric Martel.

Bella-Kotchap is one of the best youngsters in the Premier League currently.

The German has hit the ground running at Southampton and is already showing his scary potential.

His pace and physicality make him the ideal centre back for this league.

He would have been the perfect successor to Raphael Varane at United, as he resembles a similar profile.

It is a shame that the club did not listen to Rangnick’s transfer advice.

United seem to be afraid of taking risks in the market and end up losing out on gems like Erling Haaland and Jude Bellingham.

After splashing tons of money this summer, United must look at trusting their scouting network to recruit young and hungry players of good technical quality.

John Murtough must be aware of Ten Hag’s philosophy and deliver players that match his style.