Scott McTominay: Manchester United midfielder impresses for Scotland in UEFA Nations League



Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay continued his impressive form for Scotland.

He was one of the standout players in their 2-1 win over Ireland in the UEFA Nations League.

The 25 year old was deployed in a midfield pivot alongside Callum McGregor.

He was colossal, winning most of his duels and imposing himself upon the opposition.

After plenty of criticism from fans, it finally looks like McTominay is finally showing his true potential.

No one would have expected the 25 year old to bench Casemiro. Ten Hag is getting a tune out of him, which is great to see.

McTominay vs Republic of Ireland: 6.9 @SofaScoreINT rating

59 touches

89.2% pass acc

1 key pass

0/2 crosses

2/3 long balls

2 shots blocked

3/4 dribb attempts

7/11 ground duels

2/5 aerial duels

10 poss lost

1 foul

2 x fouled

2 tackles

1 x dribb past#mufc — RedReveal (@RedReveal) September 24, 2022

Earlier this season, the Scottish midfielder spoke about how Ten Hag’s methods had changed the way the team trains:

“He’s got an idea of the way he wants to play, and he executes it really, really well in terms of getting across to the players,” said McTominay.”

“[It is] the same with [assistant coach] Mitchell [van der Gaag]. The philosophy and the ideas of the style of play for us [are] clear to see.”

“It’s up to us as players now to really take the message on board and push with everything we’ve got, all year.”

“It’s time to work, and it’s really time to focus for sure.”

It will be interesting to see if the Scotsman can continue this stellar form, with Casemiro back to full fitness.