Trent Alexander-Arnold opens up on Liverpool’s defeat to Manchester United



Trent Alexander-Arnold has opened up on Liverpool’s loss to Manchester United earlier on in the season.

It was the most surprising result across the Premier League week after the bad form exhibited by United in the weeks that preceded the match.

Erik Ten Hag took charge of his third competitive game after losing both his opening contests, both of which saw the players put in dreadful performances.

However, it proved to be the turning point in the new manager’s career at the club as United have since remained unbeaten in the league.

Jadon Sancho opened the scoring and Marcus Rashford scored United’s second as the team looked in total control throughout the majority of the match.

The closing minutes were shaky as Mohamed Salah scored with Liverpool keeping the majority of possession.

Manchester Evening News recently posted an article with an interview from Trent as he opens up on the astonishing result.

“It’s either, it could end up like last year where it’s 5-0 again and they crumble after we get an early goal and whatever, or they’ll be able to perform and they’ll do well.”

“In fairness to them, they played well. Yeah, that was just a tough one, we had our chances. We just got hit on counter-attacks and got punished really.”

Fans of Liverpool were critical of Trent’s performance at right-back as United’s attackers looked to take him on throughout the match.

Many expected him to provide the attacking impetus his side are so used to getting, but instead he looked out of his depth and struggled to perform.

That meant that United feasted on his weak defending and took advantage with both the goals coming after some fine wing-play down Liverpool’s right side.

United next face Manchester City after the international break as they look to continue their four-match winning run .

