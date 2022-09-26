Youssoufa Moukoko to provoke bidding war with Manchester United in the race



Manchester United are in a race to sign prodigious talent Youssoufa Moukoko according to reports from Spain.

The 17-year-old is out of contract next summer and the Red Devils are weighing up a January move for the German youth international, according to Spanish outlet El Desmarque.

Moukoko dominated at youth levels before becoming a fully fledged senior player for Borussia Dortmund.

In his last 136 games, the striker has found the back of the net 149 times, including seven goals at first-team level.

Those seven senior goals have come in just 781 league minutes which gives him a goalscoring rate of one roughly every 111 minutes.

That’s only a little below a goal a game for the first team – a remarkable statistic for a 17-year-old.

As Dortmund are unlikely to sanction the departure of such a glistening talent for nothing, it is likely that the Bundesliga side will listen to offers in January, with a bargain price a possibility.

Moukoko is reportedly yet to respond to Dortmund’s contract offer and with him free to negotiate a move away in three months’ time, a move away looks likely.

Manchester United will face stern competition for the Cameroon-born forward, however.

Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are all staunch admirers of Moukoko and are monitoring the situation.

In United’s favour, the route to first-team football is a lot clearer than for any of the aforementioned European giants.

With Cristiano Ronaldo winding down and Anthony Martial in a seemingly endless battle to stay fit, Moukoko could find himself starting at Old Trafford on a regular basis should he opt to join Erik ten Hag’s side.

As the youngest Bundesliga goalscorer of all time, the teenager certainly looks like he could handle the pressure, given time and faith.

