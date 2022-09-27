Harry Maguire limps out of Wembley after Nations League game with Germany

England and Germany played out a barnstorming second half last night, eventually drawing 3-3 in both nations’ last warm up game before the Qatar World Cup.

Gareth Southgate’s side found themselves 2-0 down, then 3-2 up before a Kai Havertz equaliser ended the scoring on a topsy-turvy night at Wembley.

After a quiet first half it turned into a night to forget for Manchester United’s Harry Maguire, whose wretched start to the season continued, giving away a penalty and then possession for Germany’s respective first and second goals.

Things went from bad on the pitch to worse off it for Maguire, when footage emerged of the centre half limping out of Wembley after the match.

Maguire’s form is causing real concern for both club and country at present.

The United captain has been dislodged at club level by the impressive Lisandro Martinez, who is forging an excellent partnership with World Cup winner, Raphael Varane.

Maguire hasn’t started a domestic game for Erik ten Hag since the Brentford horror show on the second weekend of the Premier League season. This coincided with a resurgent United winning their next, and last four league games.

However, England manager Gareth Southgate has continued to stand by Maguire, whose performances have generally been at a much higher level for his country than for his club.

Despite solid performances for England, Maguire has been the subject of disgruntlement from England fans in the recent past but now there are legitimate concerns about whether he warrants a place in England’s best eleven.

Southgate has once more offered support but Maguire’s England future has never felt in more of a precarious position than it does now.

There has been no confirmation of the injury, or severity of it, but it would be a major shock to see Maguire line up in the Manchester derby on Sunday, fit or not.

Maguire is now facing not only a race to get back to fitness for the World Cup but a major race to get back to form, with now not only his United career hanging by a thread, but his England future as well.







