Dean Henderson makes Marcus Rashford training admission



Dean Henderson has revealed the most lethal trainer he has faced at Manchester United training.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Henderson lifted the lid on who is the hardest hitter of the ball he has ever encountered.

The shot-stopper currently on loan at Nottingham Forest replied, “Either Harry Kane or Marcus Rashford.”

“Rashford can slap it, mate. Marcus will be eight yards away; he won’t care [that] you’re in the way; he’ll just slap it straight at you.”

The 25-year-old added that Rashford’s shot power is so mighty that he had failed multiple times to move out of the way even when he wanted.

He remarked that it especially hurt and stung during wintertime.

“He just doesn’t care about the goalies; I’ll be honest! Not a nice feeling sometimes.”

Rashford’s shot power is something United fans have been treated to on numerous occasions in the past. One cannot help but think that his ball-striking ability will especially come in handy now that he is primarily being deployed by Erik ten Hag as a striker.

The England international seems to have rediscovered his scoring form since the season started.

He has been one of the biggest beneficiaries under Ten Hag, scoring three goals and assisting as much in the Premier League.

Having missed out on the England squad with Gareth Southgate saying that he still needs to do more, Rashford will undoubtedly feel that he has a point to prove in a last-ditch push to stake a claim for a World Cup spot which is only weeks away.

On the evidence of his performances so far, it feels like he will be on the plane to Qatar, more so if he keeps playing at his current trajectory.

