Jadon Sancho and Antony want Cristiano Ronaldo’s number 7 shirt



Manchester United wingers Jadon Sancho and Antony are reportedly eyeing the number 7 shirt.

According to Manchester Evening News, Ronaldo is expected to leave next season,

The iconic shirt will be available again, and the two United stars are said to be in prime contention.

The number 7 shirt at United is one of the most prestigious in footballing history.

Legends like George Best, Eric Cantona, David Beckham and Cristiano Ronaldo have graced this very jersey.

However, in recent history, the number has not been kind to United players.

Michael Owen, Angel Di Maria, Memphis Depay and Alexis Sanchez come to mind when thinking about the massive failures in the iconic shirt.

No matter how good a player is, the number 7 jersey at United carries a certain weight of expectations that only a few can handle.

It will be interesting to see who is next in line.

Antony could be an exciting option, but some would argue that he is yet to prove his skill in a United shirt.

Sancho, on the other hand, is finally coming into his own and delivering excellent performances week in-week out.

The Englishman was promised the number 7 shirt on joining United last summer but agreed to hand it to Ronaldo.

Ultimately it should be up to Erik ten Hag to decide who deserves this honour.



