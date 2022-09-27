Lisandro Martinez: Argentina to request Manchester United to rest 24 year old defender before World Cup



The Argentina national team players are set to ask their players to try and not play club matches in the days leading to the World Cup.

According to news outlet Doble Amarilla, the weekend between November 11-13 will see many Albiceleste players make an effort not to feature for their clubs.

The measure is not only intended to keep players from picking up injuries ahead of the tournament but also to rest them.

The current Copa America champions Argentina are tipped as one of the favourites to lift football’s most coveted prize.

As per double amarilla, there is recognition that such an action will not be easy for the players to see through with their clubs.

As a result, the AFA, the South American football federation, is set to help the players successfully persuade their clubs.

❗️It will not be easy, but players intention is that. AFA will help them. @okdobleamarilla 🇦🇷 — All About Argentina 🛎🇦🇷 (@AlbicelesteTalk) September 25, 2022

Should this happen, Manchester United is likely to miss out on the services of Lisandro Martinez and Alejandro Garnacho, both Argentine.

Martinez has become a mainstay at United’s backline since his arrival from Ajax, where he has partnered with Raphael Varane, helping the Red Devils to achieve some much-needed defensive solidity in recent weeks.

The 24-year-old is likely to be Argentina’s starting centre-back along with Tottenham’s Cristian Romero.

Another that could miss out is Garnacho, who harbours ambitions of being included in Argentina’s World Cup squad.

The academy graduate has barely featured for United this season. Still, with many games between now and the start of the competition, he could make a strong push for inclusion into the squad if he starts playing regularly. It’s not far from the realm of reality.

Martinez and the young Garnacho could miss out against Aston Villa in the League Cup on November 10 before a trip to London to face Fulham on the 13th.

