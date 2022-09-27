Manchester United and Roma set to battle it out for Ajax’s Jurrien Timber



Manchester United will battle Jose Mourinho‘s Roma for the signing of Ajax defender Jurrien Timber next summer, according to a new report.

United were unsuccessful over the summer in their efforts to bring the Dutch centre-back to Old Trafford with the player mindful of game time ahead of the Qatar World Cup.

Instead, United boss Erik ten Hag staged a reunion with Lisandro Martinez and Brazilian winger Antony.

However, the Red Devils have not completely given up on a move for Timber and may be back for him in subsequent windows.

The 20-time English champions will however face stiff competition from Roma.

According to Calciomercato, the Giallorossi have prioritised the 21-year-old, who is Mourinho’s favourite.

Roma’s scouts have kept tabs on Timber over multiple occasions this season, with reviews of the Ajax star nothing short of spectacular.

The Serie A giants will need to be inventive and devise a way of beating United and Bayern Munich to secure Timber’s services.

They are however likely to fail, with several factors aligning in United’s favour.

The presence of Ten Hag alone in the dugout, an individual who Timber is familiar with, is likely to sway the player’s decision towards a switch to England if he is faced with such a dilemma.

The allure of the Premier League and the financial muscle of United which dwarfs Roma’s capability also points to one obvious outcome.

It is important that United wade off interest for Timber by tying him down. A deal is there to be made. He would arrive as another competent option for Ten Hag in the centre-back position alongside Martinez and Raphael Varane.







