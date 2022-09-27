Manchester United braced for bids as Galatasary prioritise Victor Lindelof



Victor Lindelof could be set for an exit from Manchester United following interest from Galatasaray.

The Super Lig giants are keen to sign a defender and have identified the Swedish international as their top target according to Turkish outlet A Spor.

The report claims that Lindelof is expected to depart Old Trafford following his slip down the pecking order at the club.

He is yet to feature in a single Premier League match so far this season, with 90 minutes against Espanyol in the Europa League group stage his only on-field contribution thus far.

It is worth pointing out that the Swede has struggled with some injury issues early in the season, which ruled him out of contention for a number of matchday squads.

However it is difficult to see how Lindelof would go about displacing either Raphael Varane or Lisandro Martinez, the pair having formed a fantastic partnership at the back.

Even Harry Maguire, despite his recent poor form, is likely ahead of Lindelof in the reckoning.

Therefore a January move could well be on the cards for the former Benfica man, although the terms would likely be a sticking point.

Galatasary are reportedly interested in taking Lindelof on loan, which would not be ideal for the Red Devils.

Lindelof, who joined United for €35m in 2017, may not be first choice, but with a schedule as hectic as this season’s it would be difficult to imagine Erik ten Hag sanctioning a move without securing an adequate replacement.

Losing Lindelof would leave Man United with just three senior centre backs – far from ideal when the games start coming thick and fast.

Should something be worked out, Lindelof will have Juan Mata to greet him in Turkey, the Spaniard having signed for Galatasary on a free transfer earlier this month.







