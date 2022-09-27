Manchester United join the race for Roma’s Tammy Abraham with an eye on January bid



Manchester United have settled on Tammy Abraham as Cristiano Ronaldo’s replacement.

It is an open secret that the Red Devils and Erik ten Hag are in dire need of a reliable goalscorer. The United boss has shown a reluctance to play the ageing Ronaldo as his starting striker, instead preferring to deploy Anthony Martial and occasionally Marcus Rashford in the position.

According to Italian publication Corriere dello Sport via SportWitness, United’s search for a talisman has set them on Abraham’s path as a potential solution to their problem.

The 24-year-old joined Roma from Chelsea in search of regular playing time.

Since he joined the Giallorossi, Abraham has been a revelation under the stewardship of Jose Mourinho. The Englishman has scored an impressive 29 goals in the 48 games he has featured in Italy’s top flight.

Previously, the Londoner was quoted as saying he was in no rush to make a sensational return to the Premier League as he was enjoying life in Serie A.

However, if the report by Corriere dello Sport is anything to go by, he seems to have made a remarkable turnaround and is now firmly interested in a switch back to England.

Alongside United, Premier League rivals Arsenal and Chelsea are also said to be in for Abraham’s services.

Should it come to a race for his signature, Chelsea seem to have the advantage as they inserted a buy-back clause worth around £68 million when they transferred the player to Roma.

Should other sides come calling, Chelsea would enjoy the luxury of being the first choice even though they would have to pay more.

While Abraham’s transfer would represent a blow for Roma from a sporting point of view, the Italian giants would undoubtedly make an enormous profit on any sale after parting with just £34m for the Three Lions international.

As a result, his sale would become more palatable and even attractive.







United Matchday Magazine – the ultimate pre-match experience

The Manchester derby. Ten Hag’s men are ready. This is huge.