Manchester United set to activate Diogo Dalot’s one-year extension clause



Manchester United are set to activate a one-year extension clause contained in Diogo Dalot’s contract.

Dalot has undoubtedly been one of United’s best players this season and seems to have undergone a transformation under Erik ten Hag.’

The Portuguese has cemented his place in the United team and is now undroppable from the starting XI.

The 23-year-old’s Old Trafford contract expires at the end of the season, which would make him a free agent. However, United have the option of triggering a one-year extension.

According to Portuguese journalist David Novo, the Red Devils have already decided to exercise this prerogative, which would keep Dalot at the Theatre of Dreams for at least one extra season.

🚨 Reliably informed by @DavidNovo1 that Manchester United will be activating the one year clause in Diogo Dalot's contract. Phenomenal news once it happens. pic.twitter.com/eKlZP8uK0H — The United Link 🏆 (@TheUnitedLink) September 26, 2022

The move is intended to give club chiefs time to arrive at an agreement with the player and his representatives over fresh terms for a long-term contract.

According to the reliable Fabrizio Romano, the 20-time English champions enjoy a good relationship with the player’s entourage.

Romano expects a protracted negotiation for Dalot due to the World Cup. The transfer expert said that the process should speed up after the tournament.

✅ There is an option to extend Diogo Dalot’s contract for one more season. There is a good relationship between Dalot’s camp and #MUFC, but it will take some time to offer a new deal due to the World Cup [@FabrizioRomano] 🔴🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/NeVYR4kZhG — UtdPlug (@UtdPlug) September 26, 2022

It is inevitable that he will be involved for the Selecção in Qatar. The defender opened his international goal account after he scored a double against the Czech Republic in a 4-0 trouncing that also saw his United teammate Bruno Fernandes find the back of the net.

That United are making efforts to tie down the full-back to fresh terms will come as good news to supporters who have been waxing lyrical about Dalot’s remarkable improvement since the season started.

At 23, he will potentially become a mainstay for United’s backline for many more years – something which further emphasizes the urgent need to fix his contract situation.

Portugal kick-off against Spain in the Nations League tonight and with Manchester City’s Joao Cancelo returning from suspension tonight, it remains to be seen whether Dalot keeps his place in the side. On the back of his contributions against the Czech Republic, he does not deserve to be dropped.







United Matchday Magazine – the ultimate pre-match experience

The Manchester derby. Ten Hag’s men are ready. This is huge.