Michael Carrick lauds Christian Eriksen’s versatility



Manchester United legend Michael Carrick heaped praise upon Christian Eriksen.

The 30 year old has been a revelation this season, adding calmness to United’s midfield.

The team earlier struggled to build up attacks due to the lack of technical quality of players like Fred and Scott McTominay.

With Eriksen in midfield, United are now better in possession and can build attacks fluently.

Carrick was one of United’s best holding midfielders and was known for his calmness and composure under pressure.

He was a vital part of the team that won the UEFA Champions League and Premier League in 2008.

In a recent interview, Carrick praised Eriksen’s intelligence:

“I’m not surprised one bit [by Eriksen’s form],” he said. “I played against him a lot; I watched him a lot. I like him a lot.”

“He’s a fantastic footballer. He’s clever; he’s smart.”

“It almost doesn’t matter what position he plays,” said the former Red.

“He can adapt. He’s just a clever, intelligent footballer with great quality.”

“I was pleased when we signed him, and he’s not surprised me one bit. He’s a top player.”

United’s weak midfield is finally taking shape under Ten Hag.

Eriksen’s technical security will allow the likes of Bruno Fernandes to push further forward and score more goals.