Wes Brown highlights Christian Eriksen’s impact at Manchester United

Former Manchester United centre back Wes Brown highlighted Christian Eriksen’s impact on the team.

The Danish midfielder has been a revelation since he arrived this summer.

Eriksen is gradually becoming the most important player in Erik ten Hag’s side, especially considering how United plays.

Ten Hag deploys the 30 year old as a controller in midfield, almost a roaming six.

Speaking to 888 Sport, Brown talked about how Eriksen is precisely the type of player United missed.

“I didn’t know Eriksen ran as much, but he does. And he’s the player United have missed a little bit and that’s not hammering Fred or Scott.”

“He’s always on the half-turn and ready to receive the ball.”

“He’s different to Bruno despite many saying they’re similar.”

“Bruno will go for that magician ball, and you want him to do that, but in those deeper positions, Eriksen is comfortable with little one-twos, and there’s more of a flow.”

“He knows when to turn and when to place it the first time.”

“We’ve missed that, and he’s sort of steadied the ship in that sense.”

“When he has time, he picks out the right pass as well.”

