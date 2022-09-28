Andy Cole speaks on Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford’s return to form



Ex-Manchester United forward Andy Cole has given his thoughts on Marcus Rashford‘s recent resurgence in form.

As reported in The Manchester Evening News, Cole opened up to the United club channel, MUTV, stating how happy he is to see Rashford get back to something close to his best form.

“It’s nice to see. He’s got the confidence back, scoring goals and I think he’ll be really happy with that,” he said.

Cole went on to say he feels as though Rashford has gone back to what served him so well when he burst onto the scene, using his pace to get in behind opposition defenders.

“It’s the first time we’ve seen Marcus run in behind and stretch teams since he first got into the team. He went away from his strengths [last season], which is stretching the opposition teams.”

Cole scored 121 in 275 games for United and believes if Rashford continues to play in this vein, he will continue to get closer to his own tally.

“If you look at how he’s playing now to when he first got into the team, people will turn around to say; ‘That’s the Marcus Rashford of old’. If he sticks to that, he’ll score goals.”

Top four has to be the aim for Erik ten Hag in his first season at the club and Cole feels Rashford will play a part in United reaching that goal.

“If he can propel Manchester United forward this season, gets us into… I’m not sure what position we are going to end up in exactly, but if we can finish in the top four, that would be good.”

With Ten Hag favouring a fluid front three, the goal scoring burden will have to be shared across the front line, in which Rashford will have to play his part.

Rashford currently sits alongside Jadon Sancho at the top of United’s goal scoring list this season, with three apiece.

Rashford has struck in both of United’s most high profile games this season, Liverpool and Arsenal, and Ten Hag will be looking for him to continue his impressive big game record this weekend, with the mouthwatering Manchester derby on the horizon.







United Matchday Magazine – the ultimate match experience

Confidence is high. Fans are buzzing. United are a force again and Sunday will prove it.