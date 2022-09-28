Diogo Dalot enjoying life at Manchester United under Erik ten Hag



Diogo Dalot has been impressive since Erik ten Hag took over and has become one of the first names on the teamsheet under the Dutchman.

Back when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was manager, Dalot was close to being sold and was even loaned out to AC Milan in 2020-21.

Last season, the Portuguese international replaced Aaron Wan-Bissaka in the starting eleven under Ralf Rangnick.

Since then, his performances steadily improved and he played the majority of the games under the German.

This season, he has stepped up under Ten Hag and has constantly provided attacking impetus down the right flank and has improved his defensive awareness as well.

The Dutch manager even rebuffed approaches from multiple clubs in the summer and with Wan-Bissaka not remotely close to impressing the new boss, the right-back position seems to be Dalot’s for the rest of the campaign.

Dalot’s contract expires at the end of the season but the club have an option to extend this which is likely to happen during the January transfer window.

The right-back arrived at the club in 2018 under Jose Mourinho and went under the radar until his loan move to AC Milan.

Upon returning to the club in 2021, interest was high for the right-back but Solskjaer used him as a squad player.

Six months later, he got the chance to impress and hasn’t put a foot wrong since.

It was a rough start to the 2022-23 campaign for the 23-year-old who wasn’t at his best during the defeats to Brighton and Brentford.

Ten Hag made a brave decision to switch up his defence bringing in Raphael Varane and Tyrell Malacia which proved to be a huge success for United defensively.

His displays improved as well and the team have since embarked on a four-match winning run.

During the North West derby, the right-back produced a 7.1 rating according to SofaScore winning four ground duels, making four clearances and creating one big chance.

It felt like a performance that changed his career under Ten Hag who was no doubt considering switching up the position after dreadful performances before that.

The following fixture saw an outstanding performance with an 8.3 rating against a very physical and hard-to-beat Southampton where he managed to get an assist.

Next came a 7.4 rating against Leicester City and a decrease to 6.6 in the win vs. Arsenal.

With it still being early doors in the Premier League campaign, it’ll be hard to predict where this season will end up for the right-back.

He managed to score two goals for Portugal during the international break and will be coming back to England hoping he can perform to the highest level in the Manchester derby.





