Harry Maguire set to miss Manchester derby due to injury

Manchester United centre back Harry Maguire is set to be sidelined for the next two weeks due to injury.

The 29 year old suffered a thigh strain in the UEFA Nations League clash against Germany and was seen limping after the match.

The Sun now report that the United captain is expected to be unavailable for selection for a short period.

Maguire’s poor form has garnered criticism from a large section of the fanbase.

His woes continued against Germany after being at fault for two of the goals conceded.

Compatriot Luke Shaw came out in defence of Maguire. In a recent interview, he stated:

“Harry is an amazing player, an amazing character. He’s taken a lot of stick – probably more than I’ve ever seen before in football.”

“He never hides away; he’s always there. You can have people who can hide away and not want to be in the spotlight.”

“He keeps putting himself in the spotlight; it shows the strength and character he’s got.”

So far, Erik ten Hag has preferred a centre back pairing of Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane.

The change in personnel at the back has really benefitted the side.

United look well organised at the back and are hard to break down.

However, Varane’s injury record is not the best, and United would not want to weaken their squad depth ahead of a busy October.

Ten Hag will be hoping to get Maguire back fit as soon as possible.



