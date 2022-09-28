Hirving Lozano attracting interest from Manchester United & Bayern Munich

Manchester United’s attacking imbalance was apparent with all their wingers right-footed and preferring to play on the left flank.

Previous managers like Jose Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and Ralf Rangnick have tried to play them on the right but it produced mixed results.

Mourinho tried to shoehorn Anthony Martial on the right but it became apparent that the Frenchman was far more adept on the left flank or up front.

RW woes

Solskjaer played Marcus Rashford there a few times and while the Mancunian never complained, he was far more dangerous when allowed to run into space from the left.

Marca, Spain, report Manchester Utd, Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig and Everton want to sign Hirving Lozano, around €30m fee. – looks an agent generated story to get a new deal to me, big outlet and clubs that are linked with everyone. — Adam McNulty (@mcnultyadamm) September 25, 2022

Jadon Sancho‘s impact from the right at Borussia Dortmund meant his arrival at United would fix this problematic position. But Sancho showed his proficiency more as a left-winger and once again United were left without an all-out right winger.

Rangnick tried to utilise academy graduate Anthony Elanga in that position but even he struggled to make an impact forcing Ten Hag to sanction the record move for Antony.

The left-footed Brazilian is comfortable on the right and has solved a major crisis for the Dutchman. He scored on his debut against Arsenal and has started in all games since his arrival.

Waiting in the wings is Facundo Pellistri, a natural right-winger who has shone for the Uruguayan national team. He is yet to make his United debut and Ten Hag will likely give him minutes in the Europa League.

Could Lozano be the solution?

In case Pellistri is found to be too raw and in need of minutes, United will send him out on loan in January and a need to recruit a replacement will then become necessary.

According to Mexican edition of Marca (via Corriere dello Sport), the Red Devils are closely monitoring the situation of Napoli winger Hirving Lozano.

The Mexico international is not happy in Naples as coach Luciano Spalletti prefers Matteo Politano over him and he is looking for an exit route as early as January.

The report mentions that Bayern Munich remain interested while fellow Bundesliga club RB Leipzig are also eyeing the 27-year-old. Premier League outfit Everton are also admirers.

“Napoli, however, would not be willing to open the table of any negotiations for a figure of less than 30 million euros,” the report adds.

It seems unlikely United would move for Lozano in January due to his price tag and this might be a ploy to either get increased game-time or a new deal.

Ten Hag‘s immediate concern is getting a striker, a right-back and goalkeeper next summer.



United Matchday Magazine – the ultimate pre-match experience

The Manchester derby. Ten Hag’s men are ready. This is huge.