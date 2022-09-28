Louis Jackson tipped to make the grade at Manchester United



Louis Jackson has been tipped to make the grade at Manchester United, having been rated as one of the 20 talents at Premier League clubs.

Journalist Jamie Jackson (no relation) of The Guardian put the defender’s name forward as one to watch out for.

As a 16-year-old, the Scot put on an impressive performance for the Red Devils in their FA Youth Cup Final victory over Nottingham Forest back in May.

Jackson was not tipped to start that day, with Tyler Fredricson falling ill hours before the match, opening the door for the youngster.

And in front of 67,492 at Old Trafford, the defender grabbed at his opportunity with both hands.

Jackson’s talents did not go unnoticed that day, with his coaches confident in his ability to step up to the occasion.

After all, this is a player who did not look out of place playing Under-23s football at the tender age of 15 years.

Now 17, the Oldham-born centre back has represented Scotland at youth level and has a fine example to look up to.

Darren Fletcher keeps abreast of matters relating to the youth sides and is on hand to help the youngsters with their development.

And Louis Jackson can certainly depend on his fellow countryman to lend his experience:

“He’s a man I look up to and he’s a great role model for the younger players like me.”

While a promotion to the senior team is some way off, Jackson’s ability to perform under pressure will stand him in good stead as he looks to forge a career for himself at Old Trafford.







United Matchday Magazine – the ultimate pre-match experience

The Manchester derby. Ten Hag’s men are ready. This is huge.

Get ready for the match and enjoy hand-picked news, opinion and more

Online football content like you’ve never seen before

No ads, no clickbait, no fake news – just 100% pure United

Instantly delivered to your device with easy and secure online ordering

Click Preview to see more or GET YOUR COPY FREE (usually £1.25/$1.50)

Limited time offer: SAVE 33% on a season pass – use discount code SEASON33 at checkout.



