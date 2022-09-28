Manchester United could return for Pau Torres in deal under €65 million



Manchester United are reportedly keeping tabs on Villarreal CF centre back Pau Torres.

The Spaniard has been on the club’s radar for the past two summers before deciding to sign Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez.

Torres’ current deal runs till 2024, so Villarreal will be forced to make a decision next summer.

According to La Razon, United are prepared to take advantage of Torres’ contract situation to get him for under €65 million.

Torres has established himself as one of the best centre backs across Europe.

His physicality and ball-playing ability instantly make him such an appealing option.

He is very much the modern-day centre back suited to a team that plays out from the back.

Torres is a great reader of the game and always positions himself well.

He would be ideal in Ten Hag’s possession-based system.

The 25 year old is now a regular starter for the Spain national team. His performances have improved every year, and it looks like he is ready to take the next step in his career.

At United, Martinez currently occupies Torres’ favoured left centre back position and does not look like giving it up any time soon.

Ten Hag is said to want to strengthen in other areas, so it is to be seen whether United decide to pursue this deal next summer.



