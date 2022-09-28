Presnel Kimpembe: Manchester United have Paris Saint-Germain centre back on their radar

Manchester United are said to be keen on signing Paris Saint-Germain’s Presnel Kimpembe.

According to French outlet Le10Sport, the Red Devils enquired about Kimpembe this summer before opting out eventually.

Kimpembe’s current contract runs till 2024, but PSG are working on a new deal.

So far, nothing has been finalised, so a transfer remains open.

PSG Sporting director Luis Campos is determined to keep his star man and has opened talks with his entourage over an extension.

Chelsea were said to be closest to his signature this summer, especially with Thomas Tuchel in charge.

Juventus were also interested after losing Mathijs de Ligt to Bayern Munich.

From United’s point of view, Kimpembe would be a fantastic signing.

The 27 year old has all the qualities to succeed in the Premier League.

While he can be erratic at times, Erik ten Hag would be happy to develop him into a complete player.

The Frenchman would add good squad depth to the defensive unit and give competition to Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez.

With other top clubs interested, it will be a complicated deal to pull off.



