Raphael Varane and other Man United internationals return to training ahead of the Manchester derby



Manchester United saw some of their internationals return to training on Tuesday while the final batch prepares to return over the next day.

It was a busy break for many players who joined up with their country to participate in friendly matches or compete in the Nations League group stages.

With the unusual mid-season World Cup rapidly approaching, the one thing on everyone’s mind is the hope that no one is injured for the long term.

A recent article in The Manchester Evening News reports that many of Man United’s internationals have returned fully fit to training with the last couple expected to return soon.

Raphael Varane was spotted at Carrington during yesterday’s session which will be a huge bonus considering the Frenchman’s injury record in recent seasons.

He has formed a beautiful partnership with new recruit Lisandro Martinez who is yet to arrive back in England after only playing 12 minutes in a friendly last night.

The Frenchman started off the season injured after a difficult end to the previous campaign.

United lost the opening two games before Varane started the 2-1 win against Liverpool and contributed to the squad’s current form.

Jadon Sancho, who was controversially left out of Gareth Southgate’s England squad, was also spotted in training preparing for the derby match this weekend.

Over the previous two weeks, he has spent a lot of time training with Erik ten Hag which will be useful for him to get used to the manager’s system.

He has already scored three goals this season, making a contribution from both the left and right-wing.

David de Gea, another high-profile player who is expected to miss the World Cup due to not being in the Spanish manager’s plans was spotted yesterday.

Zidane Iqbal who flourished under Ten Hag during pre-season and is expected to play a role at some point this season was also spotted sporting a new haircut.

The club released a gallery on their website showcasing more players who returned from their international duties.

United travel across the city to face Manchester City this weekend with fans hoping for a good result after the Liverpool and Arsenal matches.







