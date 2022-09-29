Casemiro: Manchester United midfielder puts in a stellar performance for Brazil against Tunisia



Manchester United midfielder Casemiro put in a fantastic performance for Brazil against Tunisia in their last UEFA Nations League encounter.

The 30 year old was dominant in midfield and gave a sublime assist for Raphinha.

It highlighted Casemiro’s great vision and ability to play special passes like this from deep.

Casemiro’s game by numbers vs. Tunisia: 78 touches

50 passes completed

3/4 long balls completed

3 clearances

2 tackles won

2 interceptions

1 penalty won

1 key pass

This summer, the former Real Madrid man was brought to solve United’s midfield issues.

Erik ten Hag was determined to bring in a holding midfielder with experience to help balance the team’s defence.

After chasing Frenkie de Jong all summer, United finally decided to splash the cash on the Five-time Champions League winner.

Scott Mctominay‘s brilliant performances have kept Casemiro on the bench, but many expect him to regain his place soon.

It will be interesting to see whether Ten Hag opts to start the 30 year old against Manchester City in Sunday’s derby.

His experience in big games would undoubtedly help deal with Pep Guardiola’s side.

The Brazilian is said to be a silent leader in the dressing room, with players respecting his achievement for Madrid.

Legend Roberto Carlos also claimed that he would have loved playing with Casemiro.

“I would have loved to play alongside Casemiro and Fred, [why?] It’s because I was very offensive, and they’re the kind of players that will cover for you. They will cover the whole pitch – I would’ve loved that.”

