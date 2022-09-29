Manchester United did not feature in Erling Haaland’s top seven choices for a move



Manchester United were not included in Erling Haaland and his father’s shortlist for clubs to join when the forward was preparing to move from Borussia Dortmund.

Based on a documentary released in Norway, ‘Haaland — The Big Decision’, it transpired that the Norwegian and his agent, who is his father Alfie Haaland, employed a points-based system using certain metrics to determine which club to move to.

The documentary, via The Times, reports that the Red Devils were not considered at any point of the selection process, highlighting the full extent of the club’s fall from grace.

When the striker was weighing up his next destination he took into account whether the club needed a no. 9, the club’s playing style, the club’s history and stadium capacity.

These rankings were regularly updated and at the end of it all, United’s city rivals Manchester City came out slightly on top ahead of Spanish giants Real Madrid.

Haaland pointed out in the documentary that the manager was not a consideration for his blockbuster move, seemingly shutting down claims he considered coming to Old Trafford because of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who coached him at Molde.

“I have never transferred to a club because of the manager, but it is a big plus with [Pep] Guardiola at City, he is the best manager in the world,” Haaland said.

On what set City apart from the rest, he added “one of the criteria is about whether the club needs a No 9. City is ten [out of ten] in that respect.”

“Bayern Munich gets one point for that, they don’t need a No 9. They have their best player as a No 9, but if he [Lewandowski] goes, then they have no one else.”

The 22-year-old and his entourage admitted that the talisman does not see a long-term future at The Etihad, outlining his passion to play in different leagues over the course of his career.

The player’s father said, “I think Erling wants to test out his capabilities in every league. Then he can stay in every league for three to four years maximum.”

“He could have 2½ years in Germany, 2½ in England, and then in Spain, Italy, France, right?”

While it still remains a blow that United failed in their attempt to tie down the striker, it is paramount that they look towards the summer to sign a striker that can compete with the City man in terms of goals.







