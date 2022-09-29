Manchester United’s competition in race to sign Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham seems to be one of the most in demand players at the moment and this morning, Fabrizio Romano analyses the interest and the likely competition United will face in the race to sign him.

In his daily column on Caught Off Side, Romano said, “We’re going to have a crazy few months of rumours ahead involving Jude Bellingham. But it’s still important to stress that Borussia Dortmund are not negotiating with any clubs as of today.”

Romano predicts Liverpool will be the front runners as signing a top midfielder is a priority for them.

They have saved money this summer by signing Arthur Melo on loan and they will not want to miss out on Bellingham after failing to sign Aurelien Tchouameni earlier this year.

Romano says both Manchester clubs will be in the running for the England international whilst ex-United keeper Ben Foster has previously said on his YouTube channel how Bellingham would thrive being the main man at United.

Perhaps the biggest threat to United’s chances, as Romano points out, is Real Madrid.

After selling Casemiro to United earlier this year, they may be looking to bolster their ranks, especially as they have two ageing midfielders in Luka Modric and Toni Kroos.

Chelsea may also be in the running as they, just like United, missed out on Frenkie de Jong this summer.

However, Romano makes clear that Bellingham doesn’t have an agreement with any club yet.

He says, “They [Borussia Dortmund] will set a final asking price after the World Cup.”

He goes on to add, “Dortmund are aware that Bellingham’s performances at the World Cup will surely affect his market value.”

It is more likely that Bellingham will wait until the end of the season before making his move.







