Bologna’s director of football debunks reports around Marko Arnautovic transfer



Manchester United’s collapsed move for striker Marko Arnautovic wasn’t to do with unhappy fans, a new report claims.

It was a top priority for Erik ten Hag to find new solutions in the forward positions due to the uncertain future of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Throughout the summer, multiple striker targets were reported but with time running out, attention quickly turned to the Austrian international.

The club instead opted to sign Antony to play on the right side with Marcus Rashford enjoying a bright spell in the striker position.

According to Sport Witness, various new reports have been published about what really happened when the deal actually collapsed.

Bologna’s director of football, Marco Di Vaio explained the situation in an interview on Thursday with Corriere dello Sport.

He claimed that Man United did in fact enquire about Arnautovi,c with Juventus also showing interest, but failed to question the club about the availability of the striker.

Di Vaio effectively debunked the reports that fans caused the club to walk away from the transfer.

He said to the media: “No, no. Manchester United did not back down because of those fans.

“Only because Arnautovic has understood that he is at the centre of our project now and in the coming years.”

“Marko behaved like a true champion, realising what he represents for Bologna as a team and a city.”

With the current form of the United attack, it seems like this was a blessing in disguise for many fans who will be enjoying the current lineup.

Anthony Martial is yet to get going this season after a spell on the sidelines.

However, it is expected he will feature at some point during the busy October fixtures as he is now back in training.







