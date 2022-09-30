Christoper Nkunku’s “confirmed” Chelsea medical a bitter blow for Manchester United



Manchester United’s search for a forward to revitalise their attack has been dealt a huge blow as Christopher Nkunku looks to have agreed a move to Chelsea.

The Red Devils were heavily linked with the RB Leipzig player leading into last summer.

It has been suggested that then-interim manager Ralf Rangnick recommended Nkunku as a top target for the club.

The 24-year-old demonstrated his goalscoring prowess in the Bundesliga last season, netting 20 times across 34 appearances.

He was no creative slouch either, registering 13 assists across those matches.

Nkunku achieved those numbers playing across the frontline, performing to a high standard as a central attacker, and as a wide attacker from either flank.

Erik ten Hag may well have liked to have a forward of Nkunku’s intelligence in the squad, particularly one with such productivity.

However United’s Premier League rivals appear to have acted decisively in agreeing a move for the former Paris Saint-Germain player.

Chelsea look set to snap up Nkunku for a knock-down price, with Fabrizio Romano tweeting the following yesterday:

“Christopher Nkunku had a medical with Chelsea, confirmed as called by @BILD.

“Chelsea sent long term contract bid to Nkunku to prepare the deal for 2023.

“It’s not done yet, as Chelsea & RB Leipzig will speak about fee: €60m release clause, or different deal structure.”

Christopher Nkunku had a medical with Chelsea, confirmed as called by @BILD. 🚨🔵 #CFC Chelsea sent long term contract bid to Nkunku to prepare the deal for 2023. It’s not done yet, as Chelsea & RB Leipzig will speak about fee: €60m release clause, or different deal structure. pic.twitter.com/645YGNjsCc — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 30, 2022

With the market for forwards already sparse, Manchester United may struggle to satisfy Ten Hag’s desire for “multiple weapons” in his offensive line, having only added Antony to his attacking options over the summer.







United Matchday Magazine – the ultimate pre-match experience

The Manchester derby. Ten Hag’s men are ready. This is huge.

Get ready for the match and enjoy hand-picked news, opinion and more

Online football content like you’ve never seen before

No ads, no clickbait, no fake news – just 100% pure United

Instantly delivered to your device with easy and secure online ordering

Click Preview to see more or GET YOUR COPY FREE (usually £1.25/$1.50)

Limited time offer: SAVE 33% on a season pass – use discount code SEASON33 at checkout.



