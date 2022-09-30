Cristiano Ronaldo given deadline to respond to violent conduct charge



Cristiano Ronaldo has been given a deadline to respond to the charges brought against him by the FA after slapping a mobile phone out of a fan’s hands in the tunnel after United’s Premier League clash with Everton in April.

The Telegraph’s James Ducker tweeted “Cristiano Ronaldo has until Oct 10 to provide a response to his recent charge of improper conduct over mobile phone incident with teenage fan at Goodison Park last season”

Ducker is referring to charges brought by the Football Association against the United star.

The FA had stated that “Cristiano Ronaldo has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3 for an incident that took place after Manchester United FC’s Premier League match against Everton FC on Saturday 9 April 2022,” as per The Telegraph.

“It is alleged that the forward’s conduct after the final whistle was improper and/or violent.”

Merseyside police interviewed the 37 year old under caution after the incident but the matter had appeared to have been closed, after he apologised on social media and invited the fan to attend a match at Old Trafford.

However, the FA launched their own independent investigation which is ongoing.

It is possible that Ronaldo could be banned from football for a number of games, fined or it may be decided that there is no case to answer.

Given the Portuguese star’s high profile and the FA’s apparent penchant for punishing United stars, it would not be a surprise to see a ban being imposed, which could seriously affect United’s top four chances with a busy schedule ahead both before and after the World Cup.

Ronaldo’s season has gone from bad to worse, having failed to get a transfer to a Champions League team, lost his place in United’s starting lineup and having struggled to find form at both club and international level.







