Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother lifts lid on player’s retirement plans



Cristiano Ronaldo’s retirement plans have apparently been announced by none other than the superstar’s mother, Dolores Aveiro.

Along with claiming when the 37 year old plans to retire, Dolores has also reiterated her desire to see her son play for Sporting CP, Ronaldo’s first club, before he retires.

Speaking to Portuguese online entertainment news magazine Nova Genta, Ronaldo’s mother discussed his plans for retirement, explaining: ‘He has a strong desire to continue and to keep playing until he is 40’.

This would give the legend around three more seasons before his planned retirement date, which leave plenty of time for a return to his homeland to don the Sporting shirt once again.

‘A return to Sporting can happen, but not right now’ Dolores said. ‘This was not the year for it, but next year it might be.’

She went on to add that she would like to see her son play for Sporting soon: ‘This year or next year this will happen, God willing! I have already explained to him: ‘Son before I die I want to see him in the Sporting shirt once again’.

She added that seeing Ronaldo’s son play for the Lisbon club would also be her ‘dream’ and that it is his ‘destiny’.

Ronaldo himself hasn’t been forthcoming about any future retirement plans, although he hinted that he may be looking to eventually hang up his boots in ‘another four or five years’ when speaking at a FIFA awards ceremony at the beginning of this year.

This would indeed bring him up to his 40th birthday and seems to correlate with what his mother had to say.

It does appear that this could be Ronaldo’s last season at United. He could even look to force a move in January, which would leave the door open to his mother’s dream of a move back to Portugal.

However, with no clubs showing much of an interest in the striker in the summer, leading to him staying, he may have to wait until the end of the season whereby his contract will be over unless United move to trigger the extra year.

With Erik ten Hag using the number seven as an impact sub so far this season, it looks as if Dolores may well get her wish very soon!







