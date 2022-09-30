David de Gea planning showdown talks with Erik ten Hag

Erik ten Hag’s reign as Manchester United boss has seen the majority of the previously under-performing stars regaining their mojo.

The likes of Marcus Rashford, Scott McTominay and Diogo Dalot are playing true to their potential and all this bodes well for the club heading into the crucial October set of fixtures.

Ten Hag’s time as manager has also seen its fair share of casualties with Harry Maguire one of the more prominent ones as the club captain has had to be content with a place on the bench.

DDG woes

But one player who has kept on playing despite numerous question marks is David de Gea. His mistakes against Brentford were well chronicled.

*De Gea Transfer Rumours*

🔴🔴🔴David de Gea wants to hold showdown talks with Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag about his future at the club, as The Daily Star said. The goalkeeper contract expires next summer.#MUFC #ManUtd #ManUnited #ManchesterUnited #MUMUfootball pic.twitter.com/ENMBFXVKmC — MUMU Football (@MUMUfootball) September 30, 2022

Despite the addition of Martin Dubravka on loan, there is a belief that De Gea’s spot is not under immediate danger. And that has prompted the Dutch manager to tweak his style of play.

The former Ajax boss is known to favour his side to build from the back with the goalkeeper’s passing expected to be flawless. The 31-year-old remains an elite shot-stopper but he struggles with the ball at his feet.

Stats have also shown that his reluctance to leave his line means United have had to sit deeper and thus have not managed to exert the level of control the manager wants.

All this has added to the pressure on the Spaniard with reports stating that the Red Devils are dithering over whether to activate the one-year extension clause in his contract.

Showdown talks imminent

Reports have linked alternatives like Everton No 1 Jordan Pickford and Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martinez with the United No 1 jersey in case the Spanish international does end up leaving for free.

United are reportedly eyeing Atletico Madrid’s Jan Oblak with De Gea potentially returning to his former club.

Amidst all this noise, The Daily Star have now reported that “David De Gea is planning showdown talks with Erik ten Hag about his Manchester United future.”

“De Gea fears his time at Old Trafford might be coming to an end and is keen to find out if he is still part of Ten Hag’s long-term plans,” the report further adds.

Ten Hag has publicly supported his keeper and has kept faith in him despite the mistakes and it will be interesting to see how all of this plays out ahead of the January transfer window.



