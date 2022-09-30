Erik ten Hag says Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial are back in training



Erik ten Hag says Marcus Rashord is back in training and could feature for Manchester united against Manchester City at the Etihad stadium this weekend.

He also confirmed that Anthony Martial has trained all week and has made a “good impression”.

However, as expected, Harry Maguire will miss the game after picking up an injury while on international duty.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of Sunday’s game, the boss said “Harry Maguire is injured. For the rest we have some doubts, Anthony Martial but he was training all week with the group, performing really well, makes a good impression. Marcus Rashford he returns into training so we are happy with that.”

On Maguire’s ongoing struggles to find form, Ten Hag said “I have to coach him and back him. I back him because I believe in him. I can see his qualities. Quality is there. Almost 50 caps for England, he has high potential. Then it is about him. We all believe in him.”

The boss was also asked what it meant to him to win the Premier League manager of the month award.

“What we achieved we did together, it says we are in the right direction,” he responded.

“There is a lot of space for improvement, we have to. It says we are in the right direction but have to work harder.”

The Dutchman also expressed his intention to try to win Sunday’s game, saying “I approach this by looking at ourselves. Manchester United, we want to win every game. The aim for Sunday is nothing else. We have to do our best and of course a good plan, and the execution.

“I have played many derbies! I know what they are, what the rivalry, what they do with each other. I know it is the most important game in the Manchester area.

“It excites me. You do everything to win that game.”

When asked how he intended to blunt the threat of City striker Erling Haaland, Ten Hag said “We don’t play against Haaland, we play against Man City.

“We are convinced of our capabilities. If we act as a team then we can beat our opponents. That is the belief we need, and we need it even more Sunday.”







