Erik ten Hag wins Premier League Manager of the Month award

Erik ten Hag has been named Premier League Manager of the Month for September.

Officially announced on the club website, Ten Hag picked up the award, despite United only playing two games in the calendar month.

United kicked off September with a win on the road at Leicester City. A Jadon Sancho goal was enough to give Ten Hag all three points against the struggling Foxes.

United then followed it up with a superb 3-1 win against table-topping Arsenal, a display which no doubt played a huge bearing in the destination of the award.

A debut goal from Antony gave United a perfect start on the day, before Bukayo Saka equalised for the visitors just after half time. Then came two blistering counter attacking goals from Marcus Rashford to wrestle the momentum away from Arsenal and secure an impressive three points.

The award signifies an impressive turnaround for Ten Hag, who endured a horror start to his United tenure.

Opening weekend defeats to Brighton and Brentford, respectively, meant United sat rock bottom of the table after the first two rounds of fixtures. Since then, Ten Hag has found a formula which has seen his side with their last four domestic games.

This is only the second time a Manchester United manager has won the award in the last decade. Ten Hag joins Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as the only recipients since Sir Alex Ferguson retired.

Solskjaer won the award in 2019, his first month in charge following the sacking of Jose Mourinho.

It caps a great month for the club with Marcus Rashford picking up the Player of the Month, alongside his manager.

Ten Hag will hope this is the first of many and will be doing all he can to ensure he isn’t struck by the curse of losing the next match after picking up the award.

The United manager will need all of his tactical nous to avoid defeat in United’s next outing with a trip to the Etihad next up on Sunday afternoon.







