Jaap Stam gives solid advice to Harry Maguire

Manchester United legend Jaap Stam has given some advice to Harry Maguire in his recent interview.

The Dutchman praised United’s centre backs Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez after amazing performances in the last four Premier League games.

“They are [Martinez and Varane] doing well; they’ve got a very good partnership – it’s promising.”

“I’ve seen them play, I’ve seen Martinez in Holland and Varane in Madrid, so hopefully, he can stay fit for the whole season.”

“With Martinez, he’s had a very good couple of games, although you need to do that across a full season.

“You need to play steady for 60 games. If you achieve that, then we can judge him instead of playing for five games. He is a quality player.”

The duo have completely changed United’s fortunes around.

After the opening two defeats, there were plenty of question marks surrounding the squad.

Erik ten Hag was brave enough to change things around, and now United look like a balanced unit.

Varane has taken Captain Harry Maguire‘s spot.

Stam challenged the Englishman to prove himself and raise the level:

“When he [Maguire] gets his minutes because you’re going to have injuries and suspensions, he needs to use that opportunity to step in and show himself.”

” The other two are doing well, and that’s how it goes in football. You need to train hard and stay on your toes.

“If you’re not ready to step in, somebody else will play. That’s how you raise the bar and the level of football.”



United Matchday Magazine – the ultimate pre-match experience

The Manchester derby. Ten Hag’s men are ready. This is huge.