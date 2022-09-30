Manchester United have Frenkie de Jong and Jude Bellingham on their radar for next summer



Manchester United have reportedly not yet given up on signing Frenkie de Jong from FC Barcelona.

The 25 year old was Erik ten Hag’s number one target last summer, but United failed to land him and opted to go for the industrious Casemiro.

De Jong considers Barca his dream club, and we was determined to stay.

He claimed his stance remained the same despite interest from United and Chelsea.

According to ESPN, Ten Hag is still considering the possibility of landing the Dutchman next summer.

The report states:

“Sources told ESPN that United manager Erik ten Hag isn’t put off by the 25-year-old’s public stance and won’t rule out the possibility of making another bid next summer.”

“There is still a feeling at Old Trafford that De Jong could leave Barcelona in the future, and he could be convinced to move to Manchester where he’d reunite with his former Ajax manager Ten Hag.”

United are also said to be interested in Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham.

The 19 year old is one of the most exciting players in the world at the moment and has attracted strong interest from European giants.

Despite fierce competition from Real Madrid, Manchester City and Liverpool, United are keen to be involved in the race to sign the teenage sensation.

Bellingham will be a vital part of the club’s transfer plans next season.

The club is not expected to spend big this January and will plan for the summer instead.



United Matchday Magazine – the ultimate pre-match experience

The Manchester derby. Ten Hag’s men are ready. This is huge.