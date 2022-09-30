Marcus Rashford wins Premier League player of the month for September



Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has won the Premier League award for September player of the month.

The United academy graduate has won the award ahead of other contestants for the prize, including Manchester City’s Kevin de Bruyne.

The other candidates were Bournemouth’s Philip Billing, Everton’s Alex Iwobi, Aston Villa’s Jacob Ramsey and Tottenham’s Pierre-Emile Hojberg.

The United no.10, a deserved winner of the prestigious accolade, scored two goals.

His two goals in September both came in the Red Devils’ 3-1 win triumph against their bitter rivals Arsenal at Old Trafford.

In the two games in which Rashford featured, he also grabbed two assists, including a memorable one to set up Antony on his debut for his side’s opener against the Gunners.

The 24-year-old has over recent weeks appeared to have discovered his best form and it was a shock he was left out of the England squad by Gareth Southgate who hinted that he still needs to improve.

Winning the Premier League player of the month award will bode well for the player’s confidence and only serve to propel him even harder in his efforts to clinch a spot in the squad heading to Qatar.

With United facing off against Manchester City at the weekend in what is set to be Erik ten Hag’s toughest test yet since his arrival in England, fans will be hoping that Rashford will be available.

The winger came off against Arsenal with an injury, an issue that sidelined him for United’s Europa League win against Sheriff in Moldova.

Something that will encourage United fans is that the star was today pictured arriving at Carrington.

Rashford arriving at Carrington this morning! ✅ pic.twitter.com/cpAcIx0Jyf — UtdPlug (@UtdPlug) September 30, 2022

Rashford’s absence would force Ten Hag’s hands into playing Cristiano Ronaldo, who on account of his displays over the international break, does not inspire confidence. Time is ticking and with only a day left until the high-stakes affair, Rashford is in a race against time to be match fit.







