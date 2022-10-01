Academy Match report: Manchester United u18s 6-1 Blackburn Rovers u18s



Manchester United’s u18s were back in league action this morning as they hosted Blackburn Rovers at Carrington.

United took an early lead in the 2nd minute with a great team goal. Hard work from Manni Norkett won possession in the corner before he played it back to Maxi Oyedele who clipped the ball to Sam Mather at the back post to calmly cushion back to James Nolan to slot into the open net.

In the 11th minute Blackburn thought they equalised but the ref’s whistle saved the day with a tight offside call in a congested box.

Just before the 20th minute United doubled the lead. It was a brilliant move from Kobbie Mainno, who jinked between the Blackburn midfielders before striking from 25 yards and pinging the post for the rebound to fall to Norkett, who expertly finished.

Five minutes later some clever dribbling from Mather made the space on the left wing for him to pick out Norkett in the 6 yard box for an open header that looked a certain goal,but it was blocked by a last ditch Blackburn defender who launched himself at the goal.

In the 31st, another chance came for Norkett with his head from the cross of Finley McAllister, but the striker couldn’t get over the ball to direct it on target.

A minute later Norkett raced in behind the backline and laid off to the onrushing Adam Berry to strike down the throat of the keeper, who was able to collect.

There followed a great tackle from Oyedele high up the pitch, who saw the breaking ball fall into the path of Berry, who took on a long range strike that soared just wide of the left post.

United came close to a third before the break but Berry couldn’t connect properly to McAllister’s cross from close range and Mather’s attempt after latching onto the loose ball was blocked by the Blackburn defender.

At half time United went in 2-0 up after controlling the opening 45 minutes.

Fifteen minutes into the second half United made it three. After a flurry of chances that were blocked, the ball came to Mainoo who chipped over to McAllister to centre for Norkett to shoot on the spin and grab his brace from close range.

Two minutes later Berry added another after a calamitous clearance from the Blackburn keeper was blocked by Ethan Williams, passing it to Berry to finish into an open net.

In the 68th minute, Mather would play provider to set up Williams to score his second of the season.

Blackburn would pull back a consolation goal late on with the big number nine Junior Ngangou finishing well.

But that wasn’t the end of the action as United substitute Ethan Wheatley was keen to make a mark, setting up Oyedele to score to cap off a fantastic performance.

United: Hanbury, McAllister, Aljofree, Jackson, Nolan, Oyedele, Mainoo (Wheatley 63), Williams, Berry, Mather, Norkett







