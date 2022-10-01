Dean Henderson may have scuppered his chances to become Manchester United number one

Ex-Premier League striker Noel Whelan believes Dean Henderson may have blown his chance of succeeding David de Gea as Manchester United’s number one.

Talking to Football Insider, Whelan feels the comments made by Henderson upon his loan move to Nottingham Forest will cost any dreams of filling that spot dearly.

Henderson said he was victim to false promises regarding his place in the United squad, under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer last season.

The 25 year old stopper described United’s actions as “criminal” and says he feels as though he “wasted” a year of his career after claiming he was promised the number one spot.

Henderson started last season on the sidelines due to a bout of COVID and David de Gea‘s form meant the Englishman was resigned to only a handful of appearances throughout the campaign.

Whelan believes the statements after the move to Forest were ill-advised and that United will now be looking elsewhere for their De Gea replacement.

“If I was the manager or owner of a club like Man United, I’d be telling him to crack on with his career elsewhere. They could now be willing to go out and spend more money to get someone else in,” he said.

Whelan went onto describe the outburst as “madness” and reiterated his belief that it will cost Henderson the shirt in the future.

“It’s just madness by him to come out and be so immature and bitter, when he could still have had a job to do. I think it’s scuppered his opportunity.”

Henderson would have only potentially had this season to wait for his chance, with De Gea’s contract expiring at the end of this campaign. However, United do have the option to extend for another year.

Rumours are already circling regarding a De Gea replacement. Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martinez, Everton’s Jordan Pickford and Atletico Madrid’s Jan Oblak seem to be the front runners.

Whoever the successor to De Gea is will have big gloves to fill. The four time Sir Matt Busby Player of the Season is not only one of United’s finest to wear the shirt but one of the finest keepers of his generation.







