Diogo Dalot causes Manchester United worry as 5 top clubs circle



Manchester United’s Diogo Dalot has attracted interest from five top European clubs.

According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo (via The Sun), the fullback has caught the eye of FC Barcelona, as well as their La Liga competitors Atletico Madrid.

Serie A trio Juventus, AC Milan, and AS Roma have also been credited with an interest, with the later managed by Dalot’s former manager Jose Mourinho.

Milan had Dalot on loan during the 2020/2021 season and look to be reigniting their interest.

The former FC Porto defender’s current contract is set to expire in the summer, however United have an option to extend the deal by a further twelve months written in.

That would prevent Dalot leaving on a free transfer in the summer, although with only a year remaining, circling clubs may hope for a knock-down price.

It is expected that the Red Devils will offer him fresh terms, however, having been impressed by the Selecao star’s performances of late.

Dalot has displaced Aaron Wan-Bissaka as the club’s first choice right back and looks key to Erik ten Hag’s plans.

The 23-year-old looks to finally be living up to his potential, putting in solid defensive performances for his club and even scoring a brace on international duty with Portugal last week.

Dalot is currently among the lowest earners in the Manchester United squad, earning around £32,000 a week according to Salary Sport.

With the leverage of potential suitors, Dalot will likely feel well within his right to angle for better terms, particularly given his newfound importance to the team.

And with United lacking suitable options in his position, Dalot’s contract situation is certainly a priority for the club.







United Matchday Magazine – the ultimate pre-match experience

The Manchester derby. Ten Hag’s men are ready. This is huge.

Get ready for the match and enjoy hand-picked news, opinion and more

Online football content like you’ve never seen before

No ads, no clickbait, no fake news – just 100% pure United

Instantly delivered to your device with easy and secure online ordering

Click Preview to see more or GET YOUR COPY FREE (usually £1.25/$1.50)

Limited time offer: SAVE 33% on a season pass – use discount code SEASON33 at checkout.



