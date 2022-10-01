Frenkie de Jong is still the unique player Man United need



Manchester United’s dream summer signing, Frenkie de Jong, will still be seen as central to how manager Erik ten Hag wants his side to play, according to reports.

Despite United bolstering their midfield department with new recruits over the summer, De Jong is still seen as the man for the Red Devils.

As Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth reports, “completing deals for other midfielders over the summer does not necessarily mean they have moved on from De Jong”.

The Dutchman, who was heavily linked with a move to England in a summer long drama, was wanted by both United and Chelsea, but neither club could get the deal over the line.

And with De Jong’s manager at Barcelona, Xavi, playing the midfielder regularly, it would appear the decision to stay at Camp Nou was for the best, at least for now.

But as Sheth goes on to describe the Dutch international as a “unique kind of player”, stating that “Ten Hag still views his former Ajax student as central to what he wants to achieve at Old Trafford”.

The United manager spent around £70m bringing in Brazil midfielder Casemiro from Real Madrid, who he described as “the cement between the bricks”.

Also joining the Reds was Christian Eriksen, who came on a free transfer, but the 25 year old Barca man was always the top target.

It was also thought that De Jong was reluctant to leave for a club who weren’t playing Champions League football, which will no doubt be among the highest of the Old Trafford club’s immediate priorities.

But with Barcelona’s widely reported financial difficulties ongoing, it appeared the Catalan club were ready to part with their man.

The Dutchman’s reported £17m deferred wages was the major stumbling block over an agreed £63m move, which seemed to have been agreed upon.

United will be hoping that the player and his club can come to an agreement over these terms in order for the transfer to happen next summer.







