Graeme Souness defends Harry Maguire over recent performances

Graeme Souness has leaped to the defence of Manchester United captain, Harry Maguire.

Speaking in his column in The Mirror, Souness describes the stick that Maguire has faced over his recent performances as vile.

With the former Liverpool man not famed for sticking up for United players, Maguire seems to have found himself an unlikely ally.

Souness feels Maguire takes unnecessary flack for his performances and that all of United’s misfortunes are laid at his feet.

“He’s become a lightning rod for all United’s ills. All the club’s failings are piled at his door. Ridiculous. I can’t remember a game United lost because of Harry Maguire alone,” he said.

The Scot does concede Maguire has made mistakes but cited the lack of quality in the players around him as a major factor in the centre-back’s struggles.

“He has been guilty of making mistakes. You’re relying on having good central midfielders in front of you. United’s players in those central midfield positions haven’t been good enough.

I don’t think Maguire has ever been part of a reliable and consistent United back four. Raphael Varane has shown more consistency this year, but you’d never say Eric Bailly or Victor Lindelof would have another big club wanting to sign them.” he said.

Souness also stated that he feels Maguire has the ability to respond to his critics and get back to his best form.

“He does have the qualities to be a top player and a top defender and they will come back.”

Finally, Souness also advised Maguire to listen to the staff at United and block out the negative press that is currently surrounding him.

“My advice to him would be: keep your head down. Believe in the qualities you have. Listen to those who really matter at United. And shut out the haters.”

Despite the gee-up from Souness, there is no doubt Maguire’s performances have been below par for United for the last 18 months. A shaky night at Wembley in England’s last Nations League game, against Germany, has shone further light on the captain’s poor form.

Maguire will be desperate to rediscover some form before the World Cup with his place in Gareth Southgate’s first team now under severe scrutiny.

Unfortunately for him, the resurgence will not start this weekend. An injury picked up in the aforementioned international has officially ruled Maguire out of the mouth-watering Manchester derby, on Sunday.







United Matchday Magazine – the ultimate match experience

Confidence is high. Fans are buzzing. United are a force again and tomorrow they’ll prove it.