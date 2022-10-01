

Self styled transfer insider and football journalist Dean Jones has suggested that Jordan Pickford would ‘raise passion levels’ at Old Trafford should Manchester United follow up on their rumoured interest.

With current United number one David De Gea’s contract due to expire at the end of the season, albeit with a one year extension which could be triggered, a keeper could well be a priority for manager Erik ten Hag come next summer.

England keeper Pickford has been linked with the Red Devils by The Telegraph recently as they claim that Ten Hag is actively looking for a new number one.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT journalist Dean Jones suggested that Pickford whilst possibly not being a popular choice amongst the fans, would be a hit within the dressing room.

‘It doesn’t seem like he would be that popular a pick.’ Explained Jones, ‘but generally United have lacked character throughout the squad and Pickford certainly would raise those passion levels’.

Pickford has been a mainstay as Everton’s number one since his move from Sunderland five years ago and has also claimed his spot as England number one.

He is known to be vocal on the pitch and a confident character within the dressing room so certainly he would bring an element of that to Old Trafford should Ten Hag make a move for the shot stopper.

If United are truly interested it would probably take a fair bit of persuasion for Everton to sell one of their prized assets and any move would surely depend on the situation with De Gea.

United are mulling over whether to offer the Spaniard a new contract to extend his stay at Old Trafford and potentially end his career in Manchester.

Despite improved performances this season, De Gea’s game has come under scrutiny as to whether his goalkeeping style fits into Ten Hag’s style of play.

Ten Hag wants his team to play a high press, high intensity game with the keeper being more of a modern sweeper keeper involved in the build up, something which De Gea hasn’t been entirely convincing with, yet something which Pickford excels at.

With a year’s extension available on De Gea’s contract, United do not have to panic or rush into a keeper signing, but it will surely be at the back of Ten Hag’s mind.







