Manchester United urged to “move fast” for absurdly prolific Cody Gakpo



Manchester United must act quickly to secure the signing Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven.

That is according to transfer insider Dean Jones, who told Give Me Sport the following:

“To be able to shake off all that speculation and start the season like he has is unbelievable, to be honest.

“He’s got eight goals and six assists in seven Eredivisie games for PSV. Not only that, he played for the Netherlands and looked great. He came on as a sub and he was superb.

“United need to sign players who are confident and have that star quality. I think they should move fast here.”

The forward has been in sensational form following a summer of intense speculation.

Gakpo’s 14 goal involvement have actually come over just 500 Eredivisie minutes, meaning the Dutchman is scoring or setting one up for a team mate every 36 minutes.

The Red Devils’ interest was confirmed by PSV’s Chief executive officer Marcel Brands, who said:

“Cody had a difficult preparation with us because he has spoken with Manchester United. They didn’t come until mid-August and it didn’t go through.” (Forbes)

United instead opted to sign Antony from Ajax, which did make sense given the lack of a left-footed attacker and the relative number of forwards in the squad more comfortable in Gakpo’s position on the left.

Erik ten Hag still lacks offensive options, however, and signing Gakpo remains a priority.

If nothing else, the Eredivisie star’s demonstration of mental fortitude in achieving his best performances after the disappointment of a collapsed transfer will certainly convince United’s decision-makers of Gakpo’s ability to adapt to the pressures of playing at Old Trafford.

And according to football correspondent Jacque Talbot, a January move is a strong possibility:

“Man United, Southampton and Everton remain keen on PSV forward Cody Gakpo and a move is likely during the January transfer window. Club reps will keep tabs over World Cup. Dutch side want club-record fee.”

Hear Man United, Southampton and Everton remain keen on PSV forward Cody Gakpo and a move is likely during the January transfer window. Club reps will keep tabs over World Cup. Dutch side want club-record fee. Full story @Transfersdotcom: https://t.co/2o4Dn98S5Y — Jacque Talbot (@jac_talbot) September 29, 2022

The current club record stands at the €45m received for Hirving Lozano. In the current market, United may have to pay in excess of €50m to secure Gakpo.

On current form, even that would look like a bargain.







