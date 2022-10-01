Marcus Rashford’s chaotic contract situation has FC Barcelona on red alert



Marcus Rashford is a 2023 target for FC Barcelona, according to reports.

Spanish outlet Sport insists that the Catalan giants are monitoring the England star’s contract situation with keen interest.

Rashford current deal is due to expire next summer, however Manchester United have an option to extend his deal by a further twelve months.

That would still make him an attractive prospect for the Blaugrana, as the threat of a free transfer would lower United’s demands.

It would be a surprise, however, for the Red Devils to not offer to extend Rashford’s contract beyond 2024.

The forward has been in good form under Erik ten Hag, scoring three goals and setting up another two in England’s top division.

Rashford’s performances have earned him the Premier League Player of the Month Award for September.

Should his return to form continue, it would be difficult to imagine the Old Trafford hierarchy allowing him to leave on a free transfer.

Certainly, United’s attack looks like an area in which more players are needed, rather than fewer.

And while Barcelona tend to present an attractive proposition to many footballers, as an academy graduate shown faith by the club, the Red Devils would likely expect Rashford to be amenable to extending his stay in Manchester.

The Englishman’s flourishing under Erik ten Hag has been a huge boost for United, with Cristiano Ronaldo and Anthony Martial struggling for form and fitness.

Rashford is in line to start at the Etihad stadium against fierce rivals Manchester City on Sunday, in what promises to be an intriguing clash.







