Match report: Aston Villa Women 1 (4) – 1 (3) Manchester United Women

Aston Villa have had a promising start to the season and fielded a strong team against United with star players Rachel Daly, Kenza Dali and Alesha Lehmann all on the starting sheet.

It was Villa who had the first chance of the game too, as Maria Thorisdottir gave the ball away in a dangerous area and the resulting shot rattled the woodwork.

It was United that made the breakthrough though in the 15th minute as Nikita Parris unleashed a rocket of a strike from 20 yards out and found the top corner.

Villa were desperate to draw level though, and were still in the game as they attacked down the right. Their cross was met by a Villa player but was headed over the bar.

It was a close fought match as United again had a chance first from open play but the shot was deflected wide for a corner. From that set-piece Adriana Leon had a sniff at goal but her strike went wide.

Moments later Boe Risa rose to meet Leon’s cross but her header could only find the keeper’s gloves.

Villa came out fighting in the second half and a tense passage of play saw Villa head wide and Baggaley having work to do to put off Rachel Daly enough for her shot to be off target too.

Baggaley was so far stepping up to the challenge after not starting a competitive game for the club in a number of months and she made a brilliant save to keep the score at 1-0. But it was only a matter of time before Villa got one back in the 72nd minute.

They almost got the edge as a shot was hooked off the line by the Reds in the 86th minute.

Though Skinner brought on Toone late on it was too little too late and the game ended in a penalty shoot out.

Despite Baggaley saving three, it was Villa who claimed victory as they scored four to United’s three.

A disappointing start for United in the cup.

Team: Baggaley, Batlle, Thorisdottir, Moore (Garcia 64), Boe Risa, Thomas, Le Tissier, Leon (Ladd 64), Tounkara (Blundell 64), Parris (Toone 83), Staniforth (Zelem 45)







