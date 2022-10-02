Anthony Martial comes off the bench to reduce Manchester United’s humiliation on derby day



Manchester United crashed to a 6-3 defeat vs. Manchester City at the Etihad today.

United’s city rivals clinched all three points courtesy of hat-trick goals from Phil Foden and man-of-the-match Erling Haaland.

The Red Devils completely capitulated in the first half, in a shambolic performance that saw City score on four occasions.

Erik ten Hag’s men mustered some sort of fight in the second half, which saw them manage to score three – a consolation prize really in one of the club’s heaviest defeats in derby history.

Antony scored the first for United with a beautifully curled ball that flew past Ederson.

However, it was Anthony Martial, fresh off an injury, that saved United some blushes in what was still a painful defeat.

The Frenchman came off the bench, doing more in the few minutes he was on the pitch compared to his teammate and starting striker today, Marcus Rashford.

The 26-year-old scored two, helping his side to at least leave the Etihad with a half-decent scoreline.

Martial headed the ball into the back of the net from an Ederson spill who failed to control a shot from his Brazilian compatriot, Fred.

The striker was on the mark again in the dying embers of the demolishing, converting a penalty that was awarded by Michael Oliver who deemed that the forward was illegally brought down in City’s box.

Beyond his goals, Martial had a 75% pass accuracy and won two out of the three ground duels he won.

The player also registered a 100% conversion rate, scoring two out of the two shots he attempted.

He also completed a single dribble on his appearance from the bench.

1 penalty won Martial FC never went away. 👏 pic.twitter.com/XZbLePAgfA — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) October 2, 2022

While Martial’s brace will do little to nothing to console supporters who will undoubtedly feel let down and embarrassed by their team, his cameo on return will be an encouraging factor for other fans.

He certainly did more than most others to try to stage a fightback.

Many across the fanbase will be hoping he is finally fit and able to return to the starting eleven.

