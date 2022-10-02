Antony posts decent starts in derby day trouncing against Manchester City



Manchester United fell to a 6-3 defeat against Manchester City in Erik ten Hag’s third defeat in eight games in the Premier League.

The loss represents only the sixth time United have lost 6-3 in their extensive and illustrious history.

The Red Devils were awful in the first half, conceding four goals.

Despite a somewhat spirited fightback in the second half that saw Ten Hag’s men score three goals, the damage was already done.

While there were barely any outstanding players or anyone who came out of the game with any credit, Antony can strut with a little less shame. Vs Man City.

The winger’s numbers capped off with a fine curler with his left foot that gave Ederson no chance, make for good reading on a rough day for numerous supporters.

The 22-year-old registered an 84% accuracy on an occasion where most of his teammates were extremely sloppy with the ball and ceded possession many times.

The former Ajax star had two shots on target, including the all-important goal for his second in a United shirt since his blockbuster move.

Antony also won two tackles and as many ground duels.

The Brazilian also had a key pass to his name in the 90 minutes he was on the pitch.

Antony’s game by numbers vs. Man City: 84% pass accuracy

2 shots on target

2 tackles won

2 ground duels won

1 key pass

1 goal A stunning strike. 💫 pic.twitter.com/xF7iqaH4hx — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) October 2, 2022

The player was especially brilliant in the second half after a pathetic opening 45 minutes where he was frustrating in his defensive duties and tracking back.

Such a goal will only bode well for Antony’s confidence moving forward – a player who seems to have nailed down his spot on the right of United’s attack.

